CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A home on Coit Avenue in Cleveland has been deemed a total loss after a fire.

Firefighters responded to Coit Ave. and E. 145th St. just after 3 a.m.

The home was already fully in flames when they arrived.

FOX 8 photo

Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading.

Flames caused damage to the house next door.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Roads were closed in the area as firefighters worked to get the situation under control.