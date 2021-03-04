Home abandoned in I-77 construction zone moves out

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A modular home that got stuck in a construction zone on I-77 near Canton Wednesday is on its way to its destination Thursday morning.

About 2 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer hauling the home got stuck on I-77 just north of Route 800.

The left lane on 77N before SR 800 is closed as crews prepare to move a (non) mobile home. pic.twitter.com/TNV9nYkGUZ — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) March 4, 2021

The home was too wide to get through the construction zone, so the driver backed up the trailer into the median.

It sat there until about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Then things got moving.

The house is on the move! https://t.co/u9sRxb5pbT — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) March 4, 2021

The house was off the highway by 4:40 a.m.

Closures were supposed to last until 6 a.m. but the roads reopened by 5 a.m.