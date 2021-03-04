Home abandoned in I-77 construction zone moves out

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A modular home that got stuck in a construction zone on I-77 near Canton Wednesday is on its way to its destination Thursday morning.
About 2 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer hauling the home got stuck on I-77 just north of Route 800.
The home was too wide to get through the construction zone, so the driver backed up the trailer into the median.
It sat there until about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Then things got moving.
The house was off the highway by 4:40 a.m.
Closures were supposed to last until 6 a.m. but the roads reopened by 5 a.m.