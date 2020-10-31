Holy Name football superfan with cerebral palsy cheers on his team through the playoffs

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Even the pandemic can’t stop a local young man with cerebral palsy from cheering on his team.

Mike LaBrake has been unable to do much since during the pandemic because of his health conditions and admits, “It’s been challenging.”

But that all changed when the football season started.

“I’ve always known that Mike’s a sports fan and my son pre-pandemic volunteers for special events and so they formed a relationship and would talk sports,” said Amy Vedova who works with Mike through with United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland.

Amy’s son Colin Phillips plays for the Holy Name High School Green Wave in Parma Heights.

“That’s how I started becoming a fan,” said Mike.

In a video he told the players, “I think you’re an awesome team.”

Mike quickly became a big Superfan cheering the team on from his wheelchair at home.

“His mom Mary sent me a picture and I literally started crying because she said he’s into every play he’s cheering,” said Amy.

The team kept on winning and went all the way to the regional semifinals in Ashland Friday night.

All of the players have been so touched by Mike that they now consider him their good luck charm and even sent him a video, thanking him and promising to win another one for him.

“Those heartfelt moments, they don’t come very often, but when you do get ’em they hit you hard and this one hit our team pretty good,” said coach Dan Wondolowski.

And they did beat Ashland and are now advancing in the playoffs; with Mike cheering for them every step of the way.

“Knowing that he’s a big fan keeps us motivated and keeps going through it with all the struggles of COVID,” said Colin Phillips, senior tight end.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: