Holy Name cancels game after football player is diagnosed with Covid-19

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The recent coronavirus diagnosis of a Holy Name football player has canceled Saturday’s scheduled game.

According to their release, the player tested positive this week, prompting them to cancel tomorrow’s game vs Maple Heights.

The school is following all contact tracing policies and recommendations provided by the Cuyahoga Board of Health.

Earlier Friday, the Cuyahoga Board of Health announced they are tracking twenty-three coronavirus cases in the school setting, with additional cases under investigation. All of the cases deal with sports activities.

A total of 19 students and 4 faculty members have tested positive for COVID-19

