CANTON, Ohio (WJW) How many times have you been to Chick-fil-A?

Ten, 30, 50 or more? How about 800 times?

The “beloved guest” of Chick-fil-A on Dressler Road in Canton just hit his 800th consecutive visit to the restaurant, excluding Sundays when it’s closed, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said Thursday.

John visits with a friend during his 800th visit. Photo courtesy: Chik-fil-A

John celebrates his 800th visit in a row. Photo courtesy: Chik-fil-A

The restaurant celebrated John’s accomplishment but did not share his last name.

Chick-fil-A gifted John flowers, huge balloons, and a complimentary meal at a reserved table for being an extraordinarily loyal customer.

John has documented his journey on his social media page.

Chick-fil-A spokesperson Jazmyne Hankerson said John started visiting the restaurant after his wife passed away.

“John quickly found community by visiting the Chick-fil-A in Canton where he would dine-in most days,” Hankerson said.

John became close friend with the restaurants’ operator and the two took a trip to tour Chick-fil-A headquarters in Atlanta.

So, how many more times do you need to visit Chick-fil-A to make it 800 times?