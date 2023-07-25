(WJW) – Remember ALF?

He was the furry, alien, wise guy that wanted to eat cats, and had his own sitcom in the late 80s and early 90s.

Well, he’s back!

Fans can find him on the Maximum Effort Channel, a streaming channel co-founded by actor and producer Ryan Reynolds.

Called ‘Maximum Moments,’ the show will be the channel’s first series, and will feature “Alf” creator Paul Fusco, among a series of sponsored content, according to a press release.

“At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining,” commented Reynolds in the release.

(Photo: Business Wire)

The release said multiple brands came on board to be the first to take part in a “Maximum Moment.” A sneak peek video shows sponsored content for Mint Mobile, Fubo, Hims, MNTN, and Ring, and of course, features Alf.

The show’s premiere will take place Saturday, July 29, during the “ALF” “Caturday” Marathon.

According to a release, the marathon will feature episodes of “ALF” along with Maximum Effort Channel’s original “Podcats: The Pawdcast.”

“Having our own Maximum Effort channel means doing fun things like making new ALF content for ALF re-runs,” wrote Reynolds on social media.

You can learn more about the series, here.