Holmes County Flea Market to close this fall

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Holmes County Flea Market is shutting down for good this fall, the Amish Country spot confirmed.

After reportedly being sold to The Little Cottage Co., the market will cease operations on Saturday, Oct. 30.

“We encourage customers to still come out and see us during the busy final season,” said controller Tyler Shoemaker in a statement.

The market has been in operation since 1989 and includes 40-plus vendors.

The market is currently open Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., adding in Wednesdays in September.

