Hollywood-caliber studio comes to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Whenever there’s a casting call in Northeast Ohio, Angela Boehm Casting is usually the agency looking for actors.

So it’s only fitting she’s opening an acting studio in the area.

1st Team Actors Studio is bringing L.A. acting coaches to the area for training and classes.

You can see some of the films Angela Boehm Casting has worked on here.

They’re looking for kids to register for their classes.

If you know any kids with oversized personalities, you can read more here.

Watch the video below to see some work from Megan Brautigam. She’s an acting coach at 1st Team Actors Studio.