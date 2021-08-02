Hollywood actor invited to campaign trail on eve of 11th Congressional District election

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – It is the final day of campaigning and the top two contenders trying to replace Marcia Fudge in Congress, Democrats Nina Turner and Shontel Brown, are spending these final hours urging people to vote in this special primary election.

“And what I want the voters of the 11th Congressional District to know is that they will be by only special interest. I didn’t invite dark money in here,” said Turner.

However, the former state senator did invite a beloved Hollywood actor to town, getting a huge endorsement from Danny Glover who made a stop at Turner’s Akron campaign headquarters.

“This is a very critical moment, an important moment in which we can get the work done. Continue to get the work done,” Glover said.

On Saturday, House Majority Whip, Congressman James Clyburn appeared at a local church in support of Brown.

Brown is campaigning door-to-door in Northeast Ohio neighborhoods Monday evening.

The front-runners appeared on stage together at the Word Church on Sunday, and Brown responded to a race that has been contentious at times.

“We need to eliminate the negativity and the mud-slinging. I’ve been very intentional about running a positive campaign and running on my record, so it was a very good thing to be able to display that before the members of the church,” Brown said.

There are eleven other candidates running for the seat, including two Republicans. In this heavily Democratic district, the winner of this primary is expected to win the general election as well.

Polls open Tuesday, August 3 at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.