Holiday tree lighting event returns to Crocker Park in November

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — With Christmas on the mind, it is Christmas in July after all, the Crocker Park mall announced its plans for the upcoming holiday season.

The annual open-to-the-public tree lighting event is kicking off Nov. 20, the weekend prior to Thanksgiving, featuring Santa, a skating rink and a performance by the Toy Soldier.

Merry Christmas in July! We're excited to announce our annual Tree Lighting on Sat, Nov 20! Join us at 12pm as our Holiday Experiences open, stick around for a special performance by The Toy Soldier at 7pm & Tree Lighting With Santa at 8pm! 🎄✨



➡️ https://t.co/Lo2OZICV4L pic.twitter.com/NcYKHeIuwZ — Crocker Park (@CrockerPark) July 25, 2021

Those already looking to make plans for five months from now can find out more about the Toy Solider performances (moving from downtown Cleveland this year) right here.

As usual, the tree is set to be 50-feet tall and covered in thousands of lights. Last year’s event was virtual.