Holiday travel expected to significantly decline amid pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Millions of Americans are still going to travel this holiday season even if it puts their health at risk.

AAA’s holiday travel forecast estimates year-end travel will decrease nearly 30 percent, resulting in a minimum of 34 million fewer travelers compared to 2019. However an estimated 84.5 million people will travel this holiday season.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport announced it expects 200,000 guests before the end of the year. Some first-time flyers this year said they were not expecting such strict COVID-19 safety precautions.

“It was a little ridiculous with all the rules that they have so like why can you go into a restaurant and sit down and take your mask off but you can’t sit down on a plane and take your mask off?” said Tom Balicka. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

The Ohio Department of Health encourages a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone entering Ohio traveling from more than a dozen states with a coronavirus positivity rate greater than 15 percent.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also encourages people to celebrate safely at home in order to prevent increased spread of the virus.

Air travel will decline by 60 percent according to AAA but this week TSA reported more than 1-million daily passengers for the past three days.

AAA’s travel forecast explains car travel is expected to reach a 10 year low, with a decline of 25 percent. The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission said Thanksgiving holiday travel for passenger car trips declined by 34 percent. They expect to see a similar decline in Christmas holiday travel this year.

Holiday travel this year already set to look different than years past and for those willing to travel ODOT advises caution on the road even though traffic volume is down 15 percent statewide.

“If you are planning to hit the road for the holidays I would just remind you to make sure that your car is well prepared. you’re fluids are checked you’re topped off on your gas,” said Amanda McFarland a spokesperson for ODOT.

