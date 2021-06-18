Holiday shopping guide: These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

(WJW) — Several retailers who are typically open to shoppers on Thanksgiving Day have announced they will be shutting their doors to customers on the holiday.

Some companies say the move is a “thank you” to employees who have been working hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanksgiving weekend is one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, according to the National Retail Federation. However, they say Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — is when the majority of consumers do their shopping, followed by Cyber Monday.

FOX 8 has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy

Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to CNBC. The retailer has not yet released its Black Friday hours, but says it will open to shoppers on that day.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker is closing all of its stores and warehouses on Thanksgiving Day, the company confirmed to Business Insider. Their closure includes all distribution centers, customer care units, production facilities, and corporate offices.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s announced on June 17 that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Officials say the decision comes after the retailer received positive response from last year’s closure on Thanksgiving Day. More information on Kohl’s holiday hours, including hours for Black Friday week, will be shared at a later date.

Target

Target announced in January that its stores will be closed all day on Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Walmart

Walmart has announced that all of its U.S. store locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. The company said it will close all stores for a second consecutive year as a “thank you” to associates for their “continued hard work during the pandemic.” Walmart has not revealed store hours for Black Friday (Nov. 26). The company said that information will be shared “at a later date.”

Although official announcements have not yet been made, USA Today reports that Costco, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Apple and other stores that typically close on Thanksgiving Day will do so again this year.