*For related coverage, watch above

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With cookies to bake and gifts to buy, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with the busyness of the holiday season. To make your to-do’s a little easier to tackle, FOX 8 has compiled a list of the magical places to visit and make memories with your loved ones.

(Check websites for additional information. Dates, times and prices may change.)

Santa Sightings

Mr. Kringle’s Inventionasium

Level One of Tower City Center, 230 West Huron Road in Cleveland

Nov. 19 to Dec. 24. Book your reservation online. Tickets start at $34.

Take the family into Kringle’s top secret toy lab, where kids get to help with the evaluation and creation of holiday toys. It’s a hands-on experience and photo opportunity with Mr. Kringle.

Santa in the Square

Cleveland Public Square, 50 Public Square

Dec. 10-11 from 2-4 p.m.

Dec. 17-18 from 2-4 p.m.

Kids, get a photo with Santa himself! Each family will receive a free print photo (2 per family limit), a digital photo and a free cup of hot cocoa from Rebol Cafe. While you’re in Public Square you can also go ice skating and see the spectacular holiday lights starting at sunset.

Santa’s Village & Holiday Market

Crocker Park, 172 Crocker Park Boulevard in Westlake (near The Cheesecake Factory)

Dec. 8 through Dec. 23 from 12 p.m. – 8p.m. (Dec. 17 from 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

Dec. 11 from 6-8p.m. is Pet Night

Dec. 24 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Head inside Santa’s Village & Holiday Market to meet Santa. Tell him how good you’ve been this year and share the items on your Christmas wish list. Remember the special moment with a festive photo and keepsake.

Christmas & Photos with Santa at Majestic Meadows Alpacas & Boutique

4195 Abbeyville Road in Medina

Saturdays and Sundays in December from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Meet Santa AND the Grinch at this unique location. The unlikely pair will be at the farm to greet anyone who stops by. Not only will you be able to visit all your furry friends who reside on the farm, you will also be able to enjoy Christmas music by the bonfire.

Scuba Claus Merry Meet and Greets

Greater Cleveland Aquarium, 2000 Sycamore Street in Cleveland’s West Bank of the Flats

Wednesday – Friday, Dec. 14 – 16 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Dive into the holiday season and get a chance to meet Santa while he swims with sharks and stingrays on his “nice list.” You’ll need to purchase your tickets in advance and there is a limited capacity. Tickets are $24.95 for guests ages 13+, $18.95 for children ages 2-12. Adult and child annual Passholders ages 2+ can reserve tickets for $5 each. Admission is always free for children younger than 2.

Visit Santa at these Northeast Ohio malls: (click on each location for dates and times)

Holiday plays and concerts

Playhouse Square

Goodyear Theater

A Rocky Mountain High Experience , John Denver Christmas Tribute: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

, John Denver Christmas Tribute: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Holiday Family Choir Concert, featuring ETC School of Musical Arts: Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

The Holiday Family Choir featuring ETC School of Musical Arts (Courtesy of Akron Civic Theater)

Akron Civic Theater

K-Love Christmas : Sunday Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time online. Purchase tickets online here.

: Sunday Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time online. Purchase tickets online here. Scrooge the Musical: Dec. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time online. Purchase tickets online here.

General

Castle Noel

260 S. Court Street in Medina

Reservations are required; Hours vary from week-to-week so check out the calendar here.

America’s largest indoor, year-round Christmas entertainment attraction. New for 2022? Mark Klaus doubled the size of “I Had That” Toyland experience, adding 80s, 90s and 2000s toys.

Christmas Story House

3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland

The iconic home and museum is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except major holidays. There are extended hours during the holidays. General admission tickets are $15 and kids (3-12) tickets are $11.

Ralphie and Randy’s home from the 1983 film, A Christmas Story, is now for sale. Find out more about that here. Take a tour of the house, check out props from the classic movie “A Christmas Story,” and buy your own leg lamp at the gift shop.

Holiday Happiness: A Multicultural Celebration

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood

Sunday, December 11 at 1:30pm

Young families are invited to explore the universal message of joy and peace across all faiths, cultures, and backgrounds through music, theater, art, and books. Cultural organizations from across Northeast Ohio will gather to share what they do to celebrate in winter.

Registration is free and you can do that here.