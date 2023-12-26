(WJW) – While holiday spending was expected to hit record spending levels for 2023, that also means record returns.

The National Retail Federation estimates holiday spending for November and December of this year is $966 billion.

NRF estimates about 20% of gifts will be returned.

While major retailers have different policies, no matter where you’re trying to make a return, the sooner the better.

Here are some deadlines from major retailers.

Amazon:

Amazon’s standard return policy is 30 days for any new, unopened items. For the holidays, most items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2024.

Items bought through third-party sellers may be subject to different return policies.

Apple:

Only items that have been directly purchased from Apple, online or in store, can be returned at Apple.

Returns on items purchased between Nov. 3 and Dec. 25 will be accepted through Jan. 8.

Bed, Bath and Beyond:

Now that the company is owned by Overstock, it has a new return policy.

Purchases made after August 1, 2023, are subject to a 30-day return policy. Anything purchased before August 1 is no longer eligible for return.

The company previously had a 1-year return policy.

Best Buy:

Anything purchased between Oct. 27 through Dec. 30 falls under an extended return period through Jan. 13.

Holiday products are subject to a 15-day return window and phones, tablets, and other smart devices have a 14-day return window.

Kohl’s:

Most returns will be accepted up to 180 days after the original purchase date. They do not require a receipt.

See the exceptions to the policy here.

Macy’s:

Macy’s purchases bought after October 2 are available for return through Jan. 31, 2024. Store returns are free and return shipping is also free.

Target:

Target accepts returns for a full refund within 90 days of purchase.

For electronic and entertainment items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 24, the return date is Jan. 24.

Walmart:

Walmart accepts returns on nearly everything it sells. The typical return policy is 90-days. However, items bought in-store or online from October 1 through December 31, can be returned through Jan. 31, 2024.