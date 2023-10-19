*Above video shows New Day Cleveland paying a recent visit to Bunker Hill Golf Course*

MOGADORE, Ohio (WJW) — With one swing of a golf club, Mogadore resident Gary M. Ansell Jr. experienced not one, but two once-in-a-lifetime events.

After sinking a hole-in-one during the non-profit Cleveland Performing Arts Ministries charity golf outing, Ansell became the proud owner of a new car — winning a Honda Accord Sedan Sport SE.

As a hole-in-one sponsor, Jay Honda gifted the new vehicle to Ansell who made the rare feat at the Tanglewood Club in Bainbridge Township. The golfer paid a $100 entry fee to take part in the charity event and earned a car valued at $27,500 in return.

*Mogadorte golfer Gary M. Ansell Jr. receives the keys to a new car from Jay Honda that he won at a charity golf outing*

“We are thrilled to not only present this vehicle to the hole-in-one winner but to continue to support worthwhile charities,” Nathan Lancry, Jay Honda owner, said.

Jay Honda is the first Honda dealership in Ohio established in 1971 and is located on the Historic Bedford Automile.