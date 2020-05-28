Holden Arboretum reopens over months-long closure

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a previous tour of Holden Arboretum.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Holden Arboretum is reopening Thursday after a long closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are excited to reopen our gardens and walking and hiking trails,” said Jill Koski, president and CEO of Holden Forests and Gardens.

“We are all in need of rejuvenation and a respite, and there’s no better and safer way to do this than by surrounding yourself with the beauty and wonder of nature.”

There are safety changes in place.

Advance purchase, timed entry tickets are required to visit.

You can buy them here.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Kids under three are free.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

More information here.