(WJW) — They’re back!

Nearly thirty years after the Sanderson sisters made their debut in “Hocus Pocus,” fans are finally getting a look at “Hocus Pocus 2.”

The much-beloved child-hungry Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, are back, in a trailer for a sequel to the 1993 cult classic “Hocus Pocus.”

The trailer was released Tuesday for the new film, which premieres on Disney+ on Sept. 30.

Producer Adam Shankman announced on Instagram earlier this year that filming was wrapped and that the new film was slated to be released around Halloween 2022.

The new film’s plot reportedly focuses on the sister witches once again coming back to modern-day Salem, where they, presumably, “run amok” once more.