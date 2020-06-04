Hocking Hills State Park to reopen in time for Independence Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Hocking Hills is planning to reopen most of the currently closed areas of the park in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Hocking Hills State Park closed in April for an indefinite amount of time amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, according to the park, Rock House, Cantwell Cliffs and several other areas of the Hocking Hills State Forest are scheduled to open June 15. The campground, cabins, and Old Man’s Cave are expected to be open in July.

“The health and safety of the public is our number one concern, and we are moving carefully and deliberately before reopening,” Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz said in a press release. “With safety precautions in place, we look forward to welcoming visitors back to continue exploring these popular areas of Hocking Hills State Park.”

The Hocking Hills reopening plan includes a new system to better accommodate social distancing. changes have been made to trail patterns and parking to achieve this. These changes will be indicated on signage and maps.

The campground and cabin areas will be open to customers with existing campground and cabin reservations with arrivals of July 2 or later.

ODNR is accepting new reservations for the campground and cabin areas with an arrival date of July 15 or later.

State Park cabin and campground reservations for arrivals through July 1 will automatically be canceled and a full refund issued to the original form of payment, if possible. If ODNR is unable to refund to the original form of payment, then an Ohio State Parks e-gift card will be issued to use on a future reservation.

Visit the ODNR website for the latest information on the reopening of state parks.