Hocking Hills State Park reopens some trails to public

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Hocking Hills State Park reopened some of its trails after closing the entire park to the public due to unsafe conditions last week.

As temps have warmed up, park employees have worked to get trails at Conkle’s Hollow State Nature Preserve, Cedar Falls, Rock House and Ash Cave are reportedly back in action.

The trails that are still closed are as follows:

Cantwell Cliffs

Old Man’s Cave (including trails to the cave)

Whispering Cave

The Rim Trail from Cedar Falls to Rose Lake

The fisherman’s parking lot is also closed

“If you intend to hike in the region, we urge caution as some trails may still be slippery and Yaxtrax or ice spikes are strongly recommended,” Ohio State Parks said in a Facebook post.

