Hobby Lobby to open new store in Strongsville next month

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Hobby Lobby is opening a new location in Strongsville.

According to the company, construction is underway in a 46,000 square foot building located on Pearl Road in the Strongsville Place Shopping Center. The building previously housed Pat Catan’s.

“Once you visit Hobby Lobby, you will see that we are very unique, offering the widest variety of merchandise in the craft and home decor market under one roof,” Kelly Black, Director of Advertising, said in a press release. “We’re tremendously excited about becoming a part of the Strongsville community.”

The store is projected to open in late August and will bring between 35 and 50 jobs to the community.

Hobby Lobby says they pay $15.70 per hour for full-time employees and $10.45 per hour for part-time associates.

Hobby Lobby currently has 37 stores throughout Ohio and over 900 stores across the nation.

Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including florals, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.

