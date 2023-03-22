A previous report on numerous swatting calls made in September 2022 can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities went to schools across Ohio after receiving hoax calls about supposed shootings Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, a 911 call came in at around 12:45 p.m. reporting a shooting inside East High School. Both police and fire responded and found no threats when they arrived.

Shortly after, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office received a similar call about an alleged shooter at Olentangy High School in Lewis Center. The sheriff’s office confirmed the call was a hoax and deemed the area safe after evacuating the building.

Multiple schools around Ohio also received hoax calls about shooters, including two in Dayton, one in Cincinnati and another in Akron, according to law enforcement agencies in those areas.

On Sept. 23, 2022, numerous schools across Ohio received hoax active shooter calls, which is referred as “swatting” by law enforcement officials.

Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas told Fox 8 sister station NBC4 in Sept. tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports would be “difficult, in some cases, but not impossible.” Trombitas said the FBI has developed a variety of means to track ‘anonymous’ calls very quickly.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re able to hold the person or persons responsible for this accountable,” Trombitas said in regard to the September calls. “You are not anonymous, there are ways to track you back.”