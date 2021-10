YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Are you ready to be rockin’ around the Christmas tree while passing out Halloween candy?

Residents in the greater Youngstown area sure will be… whether they like it or not.

“Christmas 104, The Valley’s Christmas Station” is playing “all your Christmas favorites” from now until the end of the year.

If you’re in the Youngstown area and you’re feeling the Christmas spirit, grab a cup of eggnog and tune into 103.9 FM.

You can also listen online here.