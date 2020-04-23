Hit-skip driver pleads guilty to causing death of 35-year-old Cleveland woman

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland man involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day pled guilty to causing the victim’s death.

According to the county prosecutor, Edwin Valentin, 25, pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 35-year-old woman while in court on Thursday.

The woman was struck in front of her W. 52nd Street residence around 11 p.m. on December 25, 2019.

Valentin was allegedly driving northbound on W. 52nd Street when he swerved onto a tree lawn, smashed into a utility pole, hit a tree, struck the victim, dragged her across the driveway, and collided with a second utility pole before driving away.

Police transported the woman to an area hospital. She died from her injuries five days later.

Further investigation identified Valentin as the hit-and-run driver. He was arrested at his home on December 26.

Police says video surveillance and a license plate on the tailgate left at the scene were used to link Valentin to the crime.

Thursday, Valentin pled guilty to 1 count of aggravated vehicular homicide, 1 count of failure to stop after an accident and 1 count of attempted tampering with evidence

He will be sentenced on May 13 at 8:30 a.m. at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

