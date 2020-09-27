History made with female coaches, official during Browns game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns were a part of making NFL history today when they took the field to play the Washington Football Team.

For the first time ever, a woman took part in coaching on both participating teams and also officiating the game.

On the Browns side there’s Callie Brownson, team chief of staff, while the Washington side has full-year intern Jennifer King. Sarah Thomas was the NFL official taking part in the game.

The Browns posted about the momentous occasion on its Twitter page:

Making history 💪



Today's game marks the first regular-season game in @NFL history to have a female coach on both sidelines + a female official.#WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/MlTOWHACXM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2020

And then Washington responded:

We’re more than proud of @JenniferKing5 and all the women who are breaking barriers in our league‼️ https://t.co/oW30Z1m05d — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 27, 2020

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: