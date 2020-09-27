History made with female coaches, official during Browns game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns were a part of making NFL history today when they took the field to play the Washington Football Team.
For the first time ever, a woman took part in coaching on both participating teams and also officiating the game.
On the Browns side there’s Callie Brownson, team chief of staff, while the Washington side has full-year intern Jennifer King. Sarah Thomas was the NFL official taking part in the game.
The Browns posted about the momentous occasion on its Twitter page:
And then Washington responded:
