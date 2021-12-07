‘Historically low’ blood supply: Red Cross calling for donations

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The American Red Cross is calling for blood donations due to shortages in Northeast Ohio.

“If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

The organization, which supplies about 40% of all blood across the country, said the “historically low” blood supply can partly be blamed on the pandemic but also on holiday season keeping people busy.

There are opportunities to donate blood at the following American Red Cross Blood Donations Centers in Cleveland and beyond Dec. 17-Jan. 2. Those who choose to donate blood at these donation center locations are eligible for a free long-sleeve Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

Find those below (as detailed by the Red Cross):

Warzel Blood Donation Center

3747 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.



Parma Blood Donation Center

5585 Pearl Rd., Parma

Monday – Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Summit Blood Donation Center

501 W. Market St., Akron

Sundays, Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Find more opportunities to give blood in counties across Northeast Ohio right here.

Appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.