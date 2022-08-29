CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a mission that relied heavily on NASA scientists in Ohio and we are only moments away from the scheduled lift-off time of the historic launch of Artemis I.

There’s a slight delay on Monday morning as scientists in Cape Canaveral, Florida are working to bring the engine’s optimum temperature and pressure before it’s scheduled take-off time at 8:33 a.m.

FOX 8’s Stacey Frey spoke with an engineer from NASA Glenn Research Center, Brian Smith, who explained the delicate balance needed for engines at the base of rocket before they ignite.

“We do that by letting the liquid hydrogen bleed down through those engines,” he said. “And one of those right now it’s getting the flow that we’d like.”

Working with partners from around the world, scientist here in Cleveland at the Armstrong Test Facility tested the service module that serves as the life support system for the astronauts as they continue to go farther into space, Smith explained.

“The neat part now is that after the capsule splashes down, it will then be returned again to Armstrong Test Facility for additional testing to make sure our astronauts are safe,” he said.

He explained the three part mission with Monday’s launch being part one. Artemis I is an uncrewed mission while Artemis II will have crew and travel again to the moon.

“Artemis III will be the mission that actually takes humans to the surface of the moon,” he said.

To watch Monday’s launch of Artemis I, click here.