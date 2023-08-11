AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Goodyear has partnered with a nonprofit to revive the iconic Goodyear sign in Akron.

The Well CDC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood.

The historic sign illuminates the company’s former headquarters, now known as Goodyear Hall.

The sign had been non-functional for nearly a decade.

Courtesy: GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

Courtesy: GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

“The iconic Goodyear sign is synonymous with the City of Akron,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “To see it lit up again in celebration of the company’s long-standing commitment to this city is a special moment for all who call Akron home. I look forward to many more years of Goodyear’s partnership and impact in Akron.”

“This project shines a light on Goodyear’s continued commitment to invest in Akron and in the communities where we live and work. We are thankful to work together with great community partners like The Well CDC to support the neighborhood that Goodyear has called home for the past 125 years,” said Laura Duda, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer

The revitalized sign was unveiled on Friday.

Goodyear is set to celebrate its 125th anniversary on August 29.