GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – First COVID canceled services at a historical local church and then in the summer of 2021, the suspended wooden roof inside of the sanctuary collapsed.

But now, more than two years later, they are preparing for Christmas services, thanks to a couple of remarkable if not miraculous events.

“I just can’t even describe the feeling. It’s going to be to be back here at Christmas. It will mean so much,” said Reverend Mary Ellen Hoffman.

The First Congregational Church of Claridon has been a Geauga County landmark since 1831, located at 13942 Mayfield Road.

The Greek Revival architecture was built in 1831, dedicated in 1832 and has an Ohio Historical Marker registered with the Ohio Historical Society.

“It’s been an anchor in this community where you feel safe and secure with all your friends, family and memories,” said Carane Ladd, who is a descendant of the original builders.

When the hickory wood roof came crashing down, it seemed all would be lost inside of the sanctuary. The old nails used to secure had given way.

“It was absolutely devastating,” said Rev. Hoffman. “I can hardly describe it. With insulation and wood, you couldn’t even get into the room. There was so much mess of stuff down on the floor and on top of the pews.”

That’s when they say several miracles occurred.

Incredibly, they discovered another original and more beautiful arched roof still standing and protecting the church that nobody even knew existed.

Next, although the debris was messy, it had not damaged the original pews or most of the original structure, except for the pulpit.

Finally and most importantly, nobody was injured or inside of the church when the collapse happened.

In fact, two people had just left when they heard the rumble before the fall.

“It truly was a miracle that it happened as it did and that nobody was injured,” said Rev. Hoffman. “It could’ve happened during a service or it could’ve happened the night before when all of us were in the room.”

Now. more than two years later, they’ve worked with a restoration company and are preparing to resume services at the church.

The graceful arches have been reinforced with steel beams. They’ve built a new pulpit and the pews which were cut from the same massive tree in the 1800s have all been freshly painted.

“Amazingly, a lot of things were able to be saved that we did not expect,” said Rev. Hoffman.

The cost is around $1 million and there is still a lot of fundraising to be done, but right now everyone is excited to be back at church just in time for Christmas.

“I can’t wait until we have the music, the people and we can worship together. That’s what it’s all about,” said Ladd.

A candlelight service will be held on Christmas Eve and morning services on Christmas Day. They say everyone is welcome to join them and to enjoy their beautiful sanctuary.