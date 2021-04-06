Hiring frenzy in Northeast Ohio: Here’s a list of companies adding new jobs

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Companies are hiring in Northeast Ohio this spring for seasonal positions and beyond.

As COVID-19 vaccine distributions continue, the job economy is thawing, with the Labor Department announcing that U.S. employers added more than 900,000 jobs in March and unemployment rates moving from 6.2% to 6%.

Now, the following companies are looking to hire new employees:

Amazon

With a new delivery station at 10801 Madison Avenue in Cleveland, the online giant is looking to hire for 100 new jobs. Those include warehouse associate positions and drivers. Find out more about what jobs are available, here.

Cleveland Metroparks

Cleveland Metroparks is hiring 1,000 seasonal positions for spring and summer (as seen above). The new jobs are for dining, retail, the zoo, golf courses, and marinas and are available for those 16 and up. Apply for the jobs online right here, or attend a job fair planned for April 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at Stillwater Place in Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (3900 Wildlife Way).

McDonald’s

McDonald’s plans to hire a slew of new employees in Ohio in April. A total of 5,000 jobs are opening to potential workers, including 1,200 available in the Cleveland area. Those interested in applying can head here.

Antonio’s

One of the oldest pizza chains in Northeast Ohio is currently looking for delivery drivers at some of its 16 area locations. There’s even a $500 signing bonus being offered. Apply for open Antonio’s pizza positions right here.

Firehouse Subs

About 100 positions are up for grabs at Firehouse Subs in Cleveland and Columbus, during a national recruitment push going down this week. Those interested in applying should head to their nearby location April 6 through April 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. to find out more.

Taco Bell

The fast food chain is looking to hire about 5,000 new people across the county, including in Northeast Ohio. They’re offering “hiring parties” at Cleveland locations on Wednesday, April 21. Find job applications right here.

Sheetz

The gas station convenience store chain plans to hire for 200 positions in Ohio this spring, which are full-time and part-time. Find out more about the jobs and apply right here.

Home Depot

The Home Depot is looking to hire more than 900 part-time and full-time positions for locations in Cleveland, Akron and Canton area in preparation for the busy spring and summer seasons. Those jobs are for customer service, online orders, stocking, merchandising, and distribution. Head here to apply.

USPS

Those who feel they can get through snow, rain, heat or gloom of night to process and deliver mail, as USPS’ motto says, are invited to apply for one of 150 vacant city carrier assistant positions available in Cleveland and Akron. Find a USPS application right here.

Cedar Point

With roller coaster season soon approaching, the amusement park is looking to hire thousands of people for open positions. Find a Cedar Point application and more about available jobs right here.

Giant Eagle

Hundreds of jobs opened up at Giant Eagle last month, and some are still available for a variety of part-time and full-time positions including at the supermarket, GetGo gas stations, pharmacies and warehouses. Find all the available jobs right here.

Lowe’s

With temps warming up, Lowe’s needs extra hands at its stores. Thousands of seasonal, part-time and full-time positions are opening up across the country, including in Ohio. Find applications here and here. You can also text JOBS to LOWES (56937) for more information.

