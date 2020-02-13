Hinckley police warn of ‘terrible’ road conditions amid winter storm

HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Hinckley police are asking residents to stay off the roads Wednesday evening.

The police department shared a photo of a car that had traveled off the roadway on their Facebook page, citing hazardous road conditions as a contributor.

Police say the road conditions are “terrible” and that plows and salt trucks are unable to keep up with the rate of snowfall.

They ask those you do not need to drive to remain off the roads, and those who must drive, to “please be very safe and keeps to a minimum.”

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Erie, Sandusky and Ottawa counties until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Snow accumulations will range from 1-3″ south to 3-5″ north possible. Minor ice accumulation can’t be ruled out for the southern coverage area as well before it transitions to snow.

