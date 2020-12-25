Hinckley police thank community for support after little boy abandoned in cemetery

HICKLEY, Ohio (WJW)– A little boy who was abandoned in a cemetery is now with a foster family.

The incident happened at the Hope Memorial Gardens in Hinckley Wednesday afternoon. A witness told police she saw a car speed away with the boy and dog chasing after it.

The Hinckley Police Department posted Tony’s photo in hopes of finding his parents. Police determined their identities later in the day.

Hinckley Police Chief David Centner said the investigation is ongoing, and Tony’s father is cooperating with police and Medina County Job and Family Services.

“I want to assure everyone that Tony is doing very well in the loving home of a foster family here in Medina County,” Centner said. “I would like to thank everyone for their kindness in wanting to buy Christmas presents for Tony, take him in and adopt him. You all are amazing people and why we have such a great community here in Hinckley, all of Medina County and beyond.”

Donations for Tony can be dropped off at the police station. He is a size 4T/5T and is a typical 3-and-a-half-year-old boy, Centner said.

The dog was caught in the cemetery late Wednesday night and is with Tony’s dad.

The police chief said he hopes to release more information.

