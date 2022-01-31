‘Hillsburrow, OH’ celebrates quarterback Joe Burrow taking the Bengals to the Super Bowl

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Hillsboro, Ohio, (east of Cincinnati) rebranded itself as “Hillsburrow” Monday in a nod to the Athens-native quarterback who helped carry the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl berth.

“Welcome to HILLSBURROW, OH” was plastered in neon letters on a Hillsboro billboard Monday to celebrate Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow after his team delivered an overtime AFC Championship victory against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, according to a Highland County Ohio-Economic Development Facebook post.

Burrow, a Heisman Trophy winner, has deep roots to Ohio. He attended Athens High School in The Plains, after his father accepted a football coaching job at Ohio University, and enrolled at The Ohio State University for three years before transferring to Louisiana State University, where he went on to help the team win the college championship.

Now, after the meteoric NFL rise from his rookie season last year, despite a knee injury, football fans from outside of Ohio (and, of course, Louisiana) are really tuning into Burrow’s accomplishments.

But not only does the athlete wear internet-breaking outfits before games, he also continues to give back to those in need in his old stomping grounds with the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

On Jan. 4 of last year, the kid from Athens tweeted the following:

“Couldn’t be more excited about the future of our organization. We have a great foundation and great people at the top. Look forward to giving the fans what they deserve. Also hopefully that’s the last time I ever have to watch a game on tv.”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates with fans after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field at halftime of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaps for a first down against Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 34-31 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the NFL, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is chosen first by the Cincinnati Bengals during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

On Sunday, in a 27-24 win, Burrow helped the Bengals secure a spot to the Super Bowl, a game they haven’t played in more than 30 years. They’ll face the Los Angeles Rams come Sunday, Feb. 13.