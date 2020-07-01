Hilarities comedy club brings the comedy back to Cleveland this month

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Hilarities 4th Street Theater is bringing the laughter back to downtown Cleveland this month.

Thursday, July 16, the comedy club venue has scheduled Cleveland native John Caparulo to headline its first open weekend since March, when Ohio shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pickwick and Frolic Restaurant and Club, which Hilarities is a part of, is reopening on East Fourth Street with plenty of new safety guidelines in place.

The most notable change is that tables will be much further spread out and comedy fans will only be seated with those they came with. No individual tickets can be purchased, instead tickets will be sold by party size.

All shows are now first-come-first-served, general admission seating.

Comedians on the docket for July include Shane Gillis and Brad Williams.

Today, the venue announced that Brian Regan would do a three-date appearance Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Pete Holmes is also scheduled for Aug. 20-22.

Check out the rest of the comedians on deck running through next year, right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: