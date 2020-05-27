Hilarious cat-astrophe! Cat disappears into priest’s robes during online sermon

(CNN) — An online sermon being delivered by a senior British clergyman was derailed when an intrepid cat wandered between his legs and disappeared into his robes.

Leo the cat has been getting up to mischief again! Did you spot this moment in Morning Prayer last week? #Caturday pic.twitter.com/xZXDsAQxWW — Canterbury Cathedral (@No1Cathedral) May 23, 2020

Robert Willis, the Dean of Canterbury, was forced to press paws on his speech when the creature sauntered across the shot and vanished into his cassock.

Video of the cat-astrophe quickly went viral after was shared by Canterbury (ahem) Cat-hedral.

“Leo the cat has been getting up to mischief again! Did you spot this moment in Morning Prayer last week?” they cathedral wrote on Twitter.

The UK’s lockdown has forced churches across the country to deliver sermons remotely, but few have delivered moments as purrfect as this.

It’s far from the only appearance Leo the cat has made on the Church’s social media pages, though.

Last month, the cathedral shared a picture of the dean preparing for another sermon with his special guest.