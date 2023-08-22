*Attached video: Kenny hikes The Ledges trail

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Hiking is a fun activity for families and individuals alike, and parks want more people to experience the fun this fall!

The Medina County Park District is offering its annual hiking program for its 17th year, called Trekking Through Autumn.

People who participate in the self-guided hiking tour can earn rewards by completing at least eight designated hikes between September 1 and November 30.

The best part is, hikers can complete their walks at their own pace and on their own schedules while enjoying the great outdoors.

Hikers can choose from 12 parks and nature preserves in Medina County, and if one hike is your favorite, you can do it again!

Medina County parks are open every day from 6 a.m. to one hour past sunset.

If you would like to join the hiking program, pick up a Trekking Through Autumn form at the Oenslager Nature Center or print one off by clicking here.

Once you’ve hiked eight or more trails, you can take your completed form to the Oenslager Nature Center by December 17 to claim your award.

For more about the Trekking Through Autumn rewards, click here.

Summit County offers a similar program named the Fall Hiking Spree, back for its 60th year!

According to the Summit MetroParks website, “The annual Fall Hiking Spree is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in the nation.”

Fall Hiking Spree participants can earn rewards by hiking at least eight of the 14 parks to choose from between September 1 through November 30.

Click here for more details about the Fall Hiking Spree.