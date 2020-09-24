LIVE: Highway sign falls on car on I-480 west; one person killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in I-480 West and State Rd.
It happened around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
A metal highway sign was hit by a truck, causing it to fall across the interstate and on top of a vehicle.
EMS tells FOX 8 a 65-year-old man was killed. He has not been identified.
I-480 is closed in the area.
There is no update on when the road will fully reopen.
