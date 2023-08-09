[In the player above, see the 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio between 2018 and 2023.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The driver of an SUV who fled Berea police on Interstate 71 North crashed on an exit ramp off Interstate 90 and was arrested, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The chase started just after 10:30 a.m. near Denison Road in Cleveland, a patrol spokesperson said. Troopers tried to catch the suspect’s black Ford Escape once it got onto I-90 East, but were unable to get into position before Berea police ended the pursuit.

(Ohio Department of Transportation)

About 30 minutes later, troopers came to the East 185th Street exit of I-90, where the SUV had crashed and Berea police already had the suspect in custody. Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the ramp was being blocked off by emergency personnel just before 11:30 a.m.

Berea Police Department is investigating the pursuit, while the Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the crash.