Highway patrol investigating crash that happened during East Cleveland police pursuit

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened during a pursuit by East Cleveland police. 

According to East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner, officers were pursuing a motorcycle driver for reckless operation Thursday evening around 10:30. 

“There was a vehicle traveling northbound, as well as a motorcycle,” Gardner told the FOX 8 I-Team. “The motorcycle attempted to overtake the vehicle, but the vehicle made a left hand turn into a store.  The motorcycle T-Boned the vehicle.  I am told the operator of the motorcycle is deceased.  No injuries reported for the female driver of the auto.”

The chief said the crash happened near the 1200 block of Hayden.

