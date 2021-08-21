Highway patrol investigating after serious injury motorcycle crash

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP (WJW) — The Sandusky State Highway Patrol Post is investigating a serious injury motorcycle crash that happened this morning.

Officers say it happened around 12:30 a.m. on SR 60 south of SR 113 in Florence Township, Erie County.

A 35-year-old Wellington resident was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson southbound on SR 60 and failed to handle a right hand curve in the road and drove off the left side of the road, hitting a mailbox and overturning in a yard, according to a officers.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

