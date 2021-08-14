Highway patrol investigates fatal crash in Bainbridge Township; alcohol appears to be factor

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened last night.

Just before 10 p.m. OSHP says two vehicles crashed on SR 306 at mile post 1, according to a release from the department.

Officers say 68-year-old, Chagrin Falls resident Susan Hinkle, who was traveling northbound in a 2019 Audi, went left of center hitting head on a 2015 Dodge truck driven by a 43-year-old, who was traveling south on SR 306.

Hinkle died from the crash.

The man was seriously injured and brought to Hillcrest Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol does appear to be a factor.