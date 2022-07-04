HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials continue to search for the shooter who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park Monday morning, killing six. Twenty-four others were hospitalized.

Officials have identified a person of interest in the shooting as Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22.

A photo of Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, courtesy Highland Park Police. Crimo has been named a person of interest in the Highland Park parade shooting.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, Illinois license plate DM80653.

“While no one is in custody at this time, a very active apprehension effort is underway,” Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill said earlier Monday afternoon.

Highland Park shooting person of interest description

Officials described the Highland Park shooting person of interest as a white man with longer black hair, a small build and wearing a white or blue t-shirt. O’Neill said he is considered armed and dangerous. Officials recommend those living in the area of the parade route to shelter in place, and those outside the route to remain vigilant.

Officials believe there is only one shooter at this time, but they are still investigating.

Who is Robert “Bobby” Crimo III?

Officials say Robert “Bobby” Crimo III is from the area of the North Shore. He is 22 and believed to be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, Illinois license plate DM80653. A check of the Lake County Sheriff’s website and the Cook County Sheriff’s website shows he has not been in their custody in the last few years.

WGN’s Ben Bradley investigated Crimo’s background and learned he is from Highland Park. Online accounts associated with Crimo feature him in music videos acting out the aftermath of a school shooting. In one clip, a newspaper headline of presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald is tacked to a wall behind him. That music video was posted in March.

A music channel associated with his performance name has more than 3 million streams on Spotify. Bradley’s quick check has not revealed a criminal record but he continues to search databases. Crimo’s father unsuccessfully ran against Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering in 2019, Mayor Rotering confirmed to WGN.

Did the Highland Park shooter take hostages?

Police said there is no indication that the gunman took hostages or was barricaded.

Where can I report tips about the Highland Park shooting?

If you have photos or videos from the scene around the parade route, or have any information about the gunman, you are asked to call 1 800 CALL FBI or the Highland Park police at at 847-432-7730.