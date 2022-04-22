MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)– A Highland High School teacher accused of sexual conduct with a student will appear in Medina Municipal Court via video Friday morning.

Kyle Brooks, 55, of Akron, is charged with sexual battery and taken to the Medina County Jail. He’ll be arraigned at 10:30 a.m.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of the possible inappropriate conduct and arrested Brooks after to speaking with the victim.

Highland Local School District Superintendent Catherine Aukerman released the following statement:

“We are shocked and saddened by this information. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office investigation. It remains our top priority to provide a safe learning environment for all students and have made plans for additional counselors to be available at the high school for students or families who may need support.”