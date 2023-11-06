MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Students at the Highland Local Schools High School evacuated after a bomb threat Monday morning.

According to a message sent to Highland families from Superintendent Catherine Aukerman, high school students went to the Highland stadium and school was dismissed for the rest of the day.

“This morning, the Highland Local School District enacted our emergency plan to address a bomb threat that was made at Highland High School,” the message said. “We are currently in the process of calling all of our buses back to the high school. The high school will be dismissed for the day once buses arrive. Student drivers will be permitted to leave.”

According to the statement, students who don’t ride the bus will stay at the stadium until they get a ride.

The Highland Local School District is working with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office to sweep the building, according to the statement.

All other schools in the district will remain in session. No further details have been made available at this time.