CLEVELAND (STACKER) — You’ve already heard that Cleveland rocks, but once you’re here, you’ll want to check out more than just the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Cleveland according to Tripadvisor.

The below list uses Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,821)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd Main Terminal, Cleveland, OH 44114-1023

#29. Cleveland Museum of Art

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,532)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 11150 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1711

West Side Market (FOX 8 image)

#28. West Side Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,432)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Flea & Street Markets

– Address: 1979 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

#27. A Christmas Story House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,271)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 3159 W 11th St, Cleveland, OH 44109-1803

#26. Progressive Field

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,411)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 2401 Ontario St, Cleveland, OH 44115-4003

#25. Lake View Cemetery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,027)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: 12316 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-4393

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

#24. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,683)

– Type of activity: Zoos

– Address: 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland, OH 44109-3132

#23. USS Cod Submarine Memorial

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • History Museums

– Address: 1089 E 9th St North Coast Harbor, Cleveland, OH 44114-1003

#22. Heinen’s Downtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (706)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 900 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115-1402

#21. Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Hall

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (517)

– Type of activity: Symphonies • Theaters

– Address: 11001 Euclid Ave Summer Performances: Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223, Cleveland, OH 44106-1796

#20. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (651)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 1 Center Ct, Cleveland, OH 44115-4001

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Botanical Garden)

#19. Cleveland Botanical Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (833)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 11030 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1706

#18. Cleveland Metroparks

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (652)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: not available

#17. Rocky River Reservation

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (309)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 24000 Valley Pkwy, Cleveland, OH 44070-4600

#16. Playhouse Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (533)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 1501 Euclid Ave Ste 200, Cleveland, OH 44115-2108

#15. Cleveland Museum of Natural History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (597)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums

– Address: 1 Wade Oval Dr University Circle, Cleveland, OH 44106-1701

#14. Historic Little Italy in Cleveland

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (546)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: Mayfield Rd and Murray Hill Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106

#13. JACK Cleveland Casino

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7,381)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 100 Public Sq, Cleveland, OH 44113-2208

#12. Cleveland Public Library

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253)

– Type of activity: Libraries

– Address: 325 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-1271

Edgewater Live on August 2, 2018 at Edgewater Beach. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

#11. Edgewater Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: Whiskey Island Drive Lake Erie, Cleveland, OH 44102

#10. Old Arcade

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (356)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Shopping Malls

– Address: Between Superior and Euclid Avenues Downtown, Cleveland, OH 44114-2233

#9. James A. Garfield Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378)

– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues

– Address: 12316 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-4313

#8. University Circle

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 11150 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1711

#7. Great Lakes Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 2516 Market Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-3434

#6. Great Lakes Science Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (656)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Science Museums

– Address: 601 Erieside Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-1021

#5. Steamship William G. Mather (Reopens in May)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1001 E 9th St North Coast Harbor Park, Cleveland, OH 44114-1003

#4. FirstEnergy Stadium

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (390)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH 44114-1008

Courtesy: The Soldiers and Sailors Monument Cleveland Ohio via Facebook

#3. Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (385)

– Type of activity: Military Museums • Monuments & Statues

– Address: 3 Public Sq, Cleveland, OH 44114-2221

#2. Terminal Tower Observation Deck

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268)

– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Observation Decks & Towers

– Address: 50 Public Sq Downtown, Cleveland, OH 44113-2202

(Photo courtesy: Greater Cleveland Aquarium)

#1. Greater Cleveland Aquarium

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (825)

– Type of activity: Aquariums

– Address: 2000 Sycamore St, Cleveland, OH 44113-2347

