CLEVELAND (STACKER) — You’ve already heard that Cleveland rocks, but once you’re here, you’ll want to check out more than just the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Cleveland according to Tripadvisor.
The below list uses Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,821)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd Main Terminal, Cleveland, OH 44114-1023
#29. Cleveland Museum of Art
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,532)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 11150 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1711
#28. West Side Market
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,432)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Flea & Street Markets
– Address: 1979 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
#27. A Christmas Story House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,271)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 3159 W 11th St, Cleveland, OH 44109-1803
#26. Progressive Field
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,411)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 2401 Ontario St, Cleveland, OH 44115-4003
#25. Lake View Cemetery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,027)
– Type of activity: Cemeteries
– Address: 12316 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-4393
#24. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,683)
– Type of activity: Zoos
– Address: 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland, OH 44109-3132
#23. USS Cod Submarine Memorial
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • History Museums
– Address: 1089 E 9th St North Coast Harbor, Cleveland, OH 44114-1003
#22. Heinen’s Downtown
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (706)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 900 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115-1402
#21. Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Hall
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (517)
– Type of activity: Symphonies • Theaters
– Address: 11001 Euclid Ave Summer Performances: Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223, Cleveland, OH 44106-1796
#20. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (651)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 1 Center Ct, Cleveland, OH 44115-4001
#19. Cleveland Botanical Garden
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (833)
– Type of activity: Gardens
– Address: 11030 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1706
#18. Cleveland Metroparks
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (652)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: not available
#17. Rocky River Reservation
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (309)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 24000 Valley Pkwy, Cleveland, OH 44070-4600
#16. Playhouse Square
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (533)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 1501 Euclid Ave Ste 200, Cleveland, OH 44115-2108
#15. Cleveland Museum of Natural History
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (597)
– Type of activity: Natural History Museums
– Address: 1 Wade Oval Dr University Circle, Cleveland, OH 44106-1701
#14. Historic Little Italy in Cleveland
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (546)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods
– Address: Mayfield Rd and Murray Hill Rd., Cleveland, OH 44106
#13. JACK Cleveland Casino
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7,381)
– Type of activity: Casinos
– Address: 100 Public Sq, Cleveland, OH 44113-2208
#12. Cleveland Public Library
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253)
– Type of activity: Libraries
– Address: 325 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-1271
#11. Edgewater Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: Whiskey Island Drive Lake Erie, Cleveland, OH 44102
#10. Old Arcade
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (356)
– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Shopping Malls
– Address: Between Superior and Euclid Avenues Downtown, Cleveland, OH 44114-2233
#9. James A. Garfield Monument
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378)
– Type of activity: Monuments & Statues
– Address: 12316 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-4313
#8. University Circle
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 11150 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1711
#7. Great Lakes Brewing Company
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286)
– Type of activity: Breweries
– Address: 2516 Market Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-3434
#6. Great Lakes Science Center
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (656)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Science Museums
– Address: 601 Erieside Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-1021
#5. Steamship William G. Mather (Reopens in May)
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 1001 E 9th St North Coast Harbor Park, Cleveland, OH 44114-1003
#4. FirstEnergy Stadium
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (390)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 100 Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland, OH 44114-1008
#3. Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (385)
– Type of activity: Military Museums • Monuments & Statues
– Address: 3 Public Sq, Cleveland, OH 44114-2221
#2. Terminal Tower Observation Deck
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268)
– Type of activity: Architectural Buildings • Observation Decks & Towers
– Address: 50 Public Sq Downtown, Cleveland, OH 44113-2202
#1. Greater Cleveland Aquarium
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (825)
– Type of activity: Aquariums
– Address: 2000 Sycamore St, Cleveland, OH 44113-2347
