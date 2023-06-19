**Watch above to learn about a new rooftop restaurant in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (STACKER) — There’s something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around. During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.

Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?

Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.

Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.

While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Cleveland using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

Yelp

#30. Marie’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4502 St Clair Ave Cleveland, OH 44103

– Categories: American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#29. B and G Tavern

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 4150 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44113

– Categories: American (Traditional), Pool Halls

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#28. Yihi Japan

– Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 230 W Huron Rd Unit 72,25 Cleveland, OH 44113

– Categories: Japanese

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#27. Abundance Culinary

– Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 1455 W 29th St Cleveland, OH 44113

– Categories: Chinese, Pop-up Shops

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#26. Souper Market

– Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 87 W St Clair Ave Cleveland, OH 44113

– Categories: Soup

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#25. Moes Tavern

– Rating: 5.0/5 (54 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1740 E 17th St Cleveland, OH 44114

– Categories: Pizza, Cocktail Bars, Beer Bar

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#24. Opal on Pearl

– Rating: 5.0/5 (34 reviews)

– Address: 4250 Pearl Rd Cleveland, OH 44109

– Categories: Wine Bars, Tapas/Small Plates

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#23. Stuff Yourself the Kitchen

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 9615 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44111

– Categories: American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#22. Boney Fingers BBQ

– Rating: 5.0/5 (136 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1800 Euclid Ave Ste 3 Cleveland, OH 44115

– Categories: Barbeque, Sandwiches, Burgers

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#21. La Morenita Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3156 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44109

– Categories: Specialty Food, Dominican

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#20. El Sabor de Ponce

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 2886 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113

– Categories: Latin American

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#19. Sophie’s Natural Pierogi

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4631 Turney Rd Cleveland, OH 44125

– Categories: Polish, Delis, Imported Food

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#18. Cassa Kitchen & Catering

– Rating: 5.0/5 (21 reviews)

– Address: 1900 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44115

– Categories: Moroccan, Falafel

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#17. Half Moon Bakery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (76 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3460 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44109

– Categories: Bakeries, Empanadas, Latin American

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#16. West Town Village Market

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3645 W 117th St Cleveland, OH 44111

– Categories: Grocery, Delis

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#15. Sabor Miami Cafe & Gallery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (144 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4848 Broadview Rd Cleveland, OH 44109

– Categories: Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#14. Bylo Gyro Bob’s

– Rating: 5.0/5 (28 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 14007 Puritas Ave Cleveland, OH 44135

– Categories: Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#13. The Palazzo Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (77 reviews)

– Address: 10031 Detroit Ave Cleveland, OH 44102

– Categories: Italian

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#12. Damas Eatery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 3650 W 117th St Cleveland, OH 44111

– Categories: Syrian, Mediterranean

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#11. Honeybirch Bakehouse

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 12204 Larchmere Blvd Cleveland, OH 44120

– Categories: Bakeries, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#10. Floressa

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 3328 W 33rd St Cleveland, OH 44109

– Categories: Gluten-Free, Cupcakes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#9. Unruly Jamaican Cuisine

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 1111 Carnegie Ave Cleveland, OH 44115

– Categories: Caribbean

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#8. Farmer’s Feast

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 2050 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

– Categories: Tapas/Small Plates, Sandwiches, Burgers

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#7. Hansa Import House

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2717 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44113

– Categories: Specialty Food, German

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#6. Saucisson

– Rating: 5.0/5 (34 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5324 Fleet Ave Cleveland, OH 44105

– Categories: Butcher, Meat Shops, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#5. Kafela

– Rating: 5.0/5 (18 reviews)

– Address: 6710 Saint Clair Ave Cleveland, OH 44103

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Juice Bars & Smoothies

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#4. Marjees Bar & Grill

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 3604 Superior Ave Cleveland, OH 44114

– Categories: Bars, Burgers, Chicken Wings

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#3. MarMar’s Pizza

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 1975 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Pizza, Italian

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#2. Chef Carolyn’s

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 12703 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44111

– Categories: Caribbean

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#1. The Green Kitchen @ Little Rose Tavern

– Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 14206 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44111

– Categories: Vegan

– Read more on Yelp