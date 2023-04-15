*Attached video: One Tank Trip: Pro Football Hall of Fame

OHIO (WCMH) — The first public museum was founded in 1684 at the University of Oxford. The Ashmolean Museum was founded when Elias Ashmole donated his private collection to the university in 1677. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals. By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from around the world.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Ohio on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see what museums are in your own home state.

1 / 30 Tripadvisor

#30. Armstrong Air & Space Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)

– Address: 500 Apollo Dr, Wapakoneta, OH 45895-9780

– Read more on Tripadvisor

2 / 30 Tripadvisor

#29. Yoder’s Amish Home

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)

– Address: 6050 State Route 515, Millersburg, OH 44654-9489

– Read more on Tripadvisor

3 / 30 Tripadvisor

#28. Merry-Go-Round Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)

– Address: 301 Jackson St, Sandusky, OH 44870-2621

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4 / 30 Tripadvisor

#27. Wagner-Hagans Auto Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (179 reviews)

– Address: 476 E Kossuth St, Columbus, OH 43206-2364

– Read more on Tripadvisor

5 / 30 Tripadvisor

#26. Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (365 reviews)

– Address: Spiegel Grove, Fremont, OH 43420-2701

– Read more on Tripadvisor

6 / 30 Tripadvisor

#25. Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)

– Address: 2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton, OH 45414-5400

– Read more on Tripadvisor

7 / 30 Tripadvisor

#24. Cleveland Museum of Natural History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (598 reviews)

– Address: 1 Wade Oval Dr University Circle, Cleveland, OH 44106-1701

– Read more on Tripadvisor

8 / 30 Tripadvisor

#23. Dayton Art Institute

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (411 reviews)

– Address: 456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton, OH 45405-4700

– Read more on Tripadvisor

9 / 30 Tripadvisor

#22. National Museum of the Great Lakes

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (356 reviews)

– Address: 1701 Front St, Toledo, OH 43605-1481

– Read more on Tripadvisor

10 / 30 Tripadvisor

#21. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Westcott House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

– Address: 85 S Greenmount Ave, Springfield, OH 45505-1150

– Read more on Tripadvisor

11 / 30 Tripadvisor

#20. Imagination Station

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)

– Address: 1 Discovery Way, Toledo, OH 43604-1579

– Read more on Tripadvisor

12 / 30 Tripadvisor

#19. Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame & Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (383 reviews)

– Address: 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202-4109

– Read more on Tripadvisor

13 / 30 Tripadvisor

#18. Columbus Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484 reviews)

– Address: 480 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-3886

– Read more on Tripadvisor

14 / 30 Tripadvisor

#17. America’s Packard Museum – The Citizens Motorcar Co.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

– Address: 420 S Ludlow St, Dayton, OH 45402-2605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

15 / 30 Tripadvisor

#16. Castle Noel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (564 reviews)

– Address: 260 S Court St, Medina, OH 44256-2202

– Read more on Tripadvisor

16 / 30 Tripadvisor

#15. Warther Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (424 reviews)

– Address: 331 Karl Ave, Dover, OH 44622-2767

– Read more on Tripadvisor

17 / 30 Tripadvisor

#14. USS Cod Submarine Memorial

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (578 reviews)

– Address: 1089 E 9th St North Coast Harbor, Cleveland, OH 44114-1003

– Read more on Tripadvisor

18 / 30 Tripadvisor

#13. American Sign Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (862 reviews)

– Address: 1330 Monmouth St, Cincinnati, OH 45225-1344

– Read more on Tripadvisor

19 / 30 Tripadvisor

#12. National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,052 reviews)

– Address: 50 E Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202-3413

– Read more on Tripadvisor

20 / 30 Tripadvisor

#11. COSI Center of Science and Industry

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,463 reviews)

– Address: 333 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215-2738

– Read more on Tripadvisor

21 / 30 Tripadvisor

#10. Carillon Historical Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (965 reviews)

– Address: 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409-2023

– Read more on Tripadvisor

22 / 30 Tripadvisor

#9. Cincinnati Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,092 reviews)

– Address: 953 Eden Park Dr In Eden Park, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1557

– Read more on Tripadvisor

23 / 30 Tripadvisor

#8. Cincinnati Museum Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,833 reviews)

– Address: 1301 Western Ave Union Terminal, Cincinnati, OH 45203-1138

– Read more on Tripadvisor

24 / 30 Tripadvisor

#7. Toledo Museum of Art

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,206 reviews)

– Address: 2445 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43620-1500

– Read more on Tripadvisor

25 / 30 Tripadvisor

#6. Pro Football Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,217 reviews)

– Address: 2121 George Halas Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708-2699

– Read more on Tripadvisor

26 / 30 Tripadvisor

#5. A Christmas Story House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,270 reviews)

– Address: 3159 W 11th St, Cleveland, OH 44109-1803

– Read more on Tripadvisor

27 / 30 Tripadvisor

#4. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,657 reviews)

– Address: 1777 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43203-2040

– Read more on Tripadvisor

28 / 30 Tripadvisor

#3. Cleveland Museum of Art

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,531 reviews)

– Address: 11150 East Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106-1711

– Read more on Tripadvisor

29 / 30 Tripadvisor

#2. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,818 reviews)

– Address: 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd Main Terminal, Cleveland, OH 44114-1023

– Read more on Tripadvisor

30 / 30 Tripadvisor

#1. National Museum of the US Air Force

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5,040 reviews)

– Address: 1100 Spaatz St Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH 45433-7102

– Read more on Tripadvisor