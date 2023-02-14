**For video of Cleveland Magazine’s 25 Best Restaurants list, watch above.

(WJW) — Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Cleveland?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cleveland. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#17. tacologist Taco And Tequilas

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11409 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-3946

#16. Senor Tequila

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13114 Shaker Sq, Cleveland, OH 44120-2313

#15. Si Senor Restaurant – Kamm’s Corners

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 16800 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111-5509

#14. El Jalapenos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1313 W 117th St, Cleveland, OH 44107-3010

#13. Taco Tonto’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 13321 Madison Ave, Cleveland, OH 44107-4814

#12. Lopez

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2196 Lee Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118-2908

#11. Cozumel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9180 Broadview Rd, Cleveland, OH 44147-2515

#10. La Plaza Supermarket

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: not available

– Address: 13609 Lakewood Heights Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44107-6120

#9. Ohio City Burrito O.C.B.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1844 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-3135

#8. Blue Habanero

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6416 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102-3012

#7. Camino Taco & Tequila Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1300 W 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-1031

#6. Senorita Bonitas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6000 Enterprise Pkwy Located in Solon, Ohio, Cleveland, OH 44139-2753

#5. Nuevo Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (308 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1000 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44114-1004

#4. Barrio

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 503 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1113

#3. Barrio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 806 Literary Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113-4439

#2. Mabel’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (853 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2050 E 4th St, Cleveland, OH 44115-1024

#1. Momocho

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (529 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1835 Fulton Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113-3035

