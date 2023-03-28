CLEVELAND (STACKER) — Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the No. 1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Cleveland on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.

#21. Szechwan Garden

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13800 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44107-4622

#20. Asian Wok

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 24389 Detroit Rd, Cleveland, OH 44145-1552

#19. Richie Chan’s Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 13181 Cedar Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118-2724

#18. Great Taste

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: not available

– Address: 1803 E 12th St Ste 102, Cleveland, OH 44114-3501

#17. Wah Fu Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 15210 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130-4822

#16. LJ Shanghai

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 3142 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-4343

#15. Hunan Solon

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6050 Enterprise Pkwy, Cleveland, OH 44139

#14. Golden Gate Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 16009 Hilliard Rd, Cleveland, OH 44107-5602

#13. Chopsticks Express

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 8800 Day Dr, Cleveland, OH 44129-5631

#12. Siam Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3951 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114-4109

#11. Dragon Tower Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17452 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111-4028

#10. Mandarin House Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10393 W Pleasant Valley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130-6018

#9. Han Chinese Kebab & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3701 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-4317

#8. Blue Jade

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7080 Engle Rd Ste B, Cleveland, OH 44130-3468

#7. Hunan East

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 724 Richmond Rd, Cleveland, OH 44143-2940

#6. Frankie’s Wok

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 8926 Brecksville Rd, Cleveland, OH 44141-2302

#5. King Wah Restaurant & Lounge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 20668 Center Ridge Rd, Cleveland, OH 44116-3420

#4. Wonton Gourmet & BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3211 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-4505

#3. Szechuan Gourmet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1735 E 36th St Near Payne Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114-4521

#2. Emperor’s Palace Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2136 Rockwell Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-2109

#1. Li Wah Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2999 Payne Ave Ste 102, Cleveland, OH 44114-4400

