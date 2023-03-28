CLEVELAND (STACKER) — Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the No. 1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.
However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Cleveland on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.
#21. Szechwan Garden
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13800 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44107-4622
#20. Asian Wok
– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 24389 Detroit Rd, Cleveland, OH 44145-1552
#19. Richie Chan’s Chinese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 13181 Cedar Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118-2724
#18. Great Taste
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Price: not available
– Address: 1803 E 12th St Ste 102, Cleveland, OH 44114-3501
#17. Wah Fu Chinese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 15210 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130-4822
#16. LJ Shanghai
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 3142 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-4343
#15. Hunan Solon
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6050 Enterprise Pkwy, Cleveland, OH 44139
#14. Golden Gate Chinese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 16009 Hilliard Rd, Cleveland, OH 44107-5602
#13. Chopsticks Express
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 8800 Day Dr, Cleveland, OH 44129-5631
#12. Siam Cafe
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3951 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114-4109
#11. Dragon Tower Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 17452 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111-4028
#10. Mandarin House Chinese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 10393 W Pleasant Valley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130-6018
#9. Han Chinese Kebab & Grill
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3701 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-4317
#8. Blue Jade
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7080 Engle Rd Ste B, Cleveland, OH 44130-3468
#7. Hunan East
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 724 Richmond Rd, Cleveland, OH 44143-2940
#6. Frankie’s Wok
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 8926 Brecksville Rd, Cleveland, OH 44141-2302
#5. King Wah Restaurant & Lounge
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 20668 Center Ridge Rd, Cleveland, OH 44116-3420
#4. Wonton Gourmet & BBQ
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3211 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-4505
#3. Szechuan Gourmet
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1735 E 36th St Near Payne Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114-4521
#2. Emperor’s Palace Chinese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2136 Rockwell Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114-2109
#1. Li Wah Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2999 Payne Ave Ste 102, Cleveland, OH 44114-4400
