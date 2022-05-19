CLEVELAND (STACKER) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Cleveland that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

#30. Frank’s Falafel House

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern

– Address: 1823 W 65th St, Cleveland, OH 44102-3113

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Danny’s Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Deli

– Address: 1658 Saint Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114-2006

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Athens Pizzeria

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 4341 Rocky River Dr, Cleveland, OH 44135

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Pizza Pan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 1800 Euclid Ave Ste 3, Cleveland, OH 44115-2244

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Swensons Drive-In

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 7635 Broadview Rd, Cleveland, OH 44131-5723

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Sittoo’s Pita & Salads

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Address: 5870 Ridge Rd, Cleveland, OH 44129-3643

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Jolly Scholar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 10900 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-1712

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. George’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 13101 Triskett Rd, Cleveland, OH 44111-1508

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. The Inn on Coventry

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106-2885

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Ohio City Burrito O.C.B.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 1844 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-3135

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Borderline Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Southwestern, Cafe

– Address: 18510 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44107-3213

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Ninja City Kitchen And Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian

– Address: 6706 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102-3018

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Bombay Chaat

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian

– Address: 2044 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115-2282

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Big Al’s Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 12600 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44120-1110

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Al’s Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Address: 1717 E 9th St Corner Superior And 9th, Cleveland, OH 44114-2808

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Brewnuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings:

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 6501 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102-3013

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Hatfield’s Good Grub

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 16700 Lorain Road, Cleveland, OH 44111-5507

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Vincenza’s Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 603 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1114

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Minh-Anh Vietnamese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 5428 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102-3036

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Johnny’s Little Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 614 Frankfort Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-1207

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

#10. Rocket Fizz – Soda Pop & Candy Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Address: 530 Euclid Ave Suite 22B, Cleveland, OH 44115-1125

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Nate’s Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern

– Address: 1923 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113-3418

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Yours Truly Playhouse Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 1228 Euclid Ave Halle Building, Cleveland, OH 44115-1834

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Superior Pho

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 3030 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-4360

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Barrio

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 503 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115-1113

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Noble Beast Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 1470 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-1137

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. West Side Market Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 1979 W 25th St Suite A13, Cleveland, OH 44113-3455

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Pho Thang Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 815 Superior Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44114-2706

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Happy Dog

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 5801 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102-3001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Barrio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 806 Literary Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113-4439

– Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor