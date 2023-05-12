**For video of Cleveland Magazine’s 25 Best Restaurants list, watch above.

CLEVELAND (STACKER) — From the first coffee houses in the Ottoman Empire to Boston’s London Coffee House, cafes have always been an egalitarian place to gather, sip, and share ideas, many of which have changed the world.

During the Enlightenment, cafes would regularly entertain the likes of Voltaire, Rousseau, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and Isaac Newton. Later, Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre would spend hours in cafes, pondering their works and holding court alongside other intellectuals.

Needless to say, coffee and cafes beget some revolutionary ideas; sipping a cup may even be a political act. When settlers dumped tea into the Boston Harbor to send a message to the British empire, tea became a British loyalist’s drink, and coffee became a popular substitute. Unsurprisingly, Boston’s London Coffee House opened in 1689, was soon renamed the American Coffee House. Later on in Philadelphia, Merchant Coffee House, also known as the City Tavern, would host the likes of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Paul Revere, as well as witness an early reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Many other coffee shops steeped in history abound in the United States, including New York City’s Caffe Reggio. Founded in 1927, it was the first to serve cappuccino in the country, as well as one of the first to use a La Pavoni espresso machine. New Orleans’ Cafe du Monde, founded in 1862, is a fixture in the French Quarter for its coffee and beignets.

Whether it’s for a cup of Joe, a heady conversation, or simply a place to start the day, cafes have become part of our personal landmarks, so where have others gone to find their refuge or perhaps their perfect dose of caffeine? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cafes in Cleveland using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#20. Au Bon Pain

– Rating: 3.5/5 (23 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 600 Superior Ave Cleveland, OH 44114

– Categories: Bakeries, Cafes

#19. Phuel Cafe

– Rating: 4.0/5 (137 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1350 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44115

– Categories: Cafes, Fast Food, American (New)

#18. Fluffy Duck Cafe

– Rating: 4.0/5 (150 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 10001 Chester Ave Cleveland, OH 44106

– Categories: Cafes, Bakeries, Coffee & Tea

#17. Presti’s Bakery

– Rating: 4.0/5 (519 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 12101 Mayfield Rd Cleveland, OH 44106

– Categories: Bakeries, Cafes, Delis

#16. Le Petit Triangle Cafe

– Rating: 4.0/5 (515 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1881 Fulton Rd Cleveland, OH 44113

– Categories: French, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes

#15. Daybreak

– Rating: 4.0/5 (58 reviews)

– Adress: 6212 Memphis Ave Cleveland, OH 44144

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch

#14. Byte Cafe

– Rating: 4.0/5 (50 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 3615 Superior Ave E Cleveland, OH 44114

– Categories: Cafes

#13. Luna Bakery Cafe

– Rating: 4.0/5 (428 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 2482 Fairmount Blvd Cleveland, OH 44106

– Categories: Cafes, Bakeries, Custom Cakes

#12. Green Goat Cafe Bar

– Rating: 4.5/5 (44 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2125 Superior Ave Cleveland, OH 44114

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes, Juice Bars & Smoothies

#11. affoGATO Cat Café

– Rating: 4.5/5 (54 reviews)

– Adress: 761 Starkweather Ave Cleveland, OH 44113

– Categories: Themed Cafes

#10. Tabletop

– Rating: 4.5/5 (150 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1810 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113

– Categories: Cafes, Bars, Tabletop Games

#9. Heart of Gold

– Rating: 4.5/5 (55 reviews)

– Adress: 4133 Lorain Ave Cleveland, OH 44113

– Categories: Bars, Cafes

#8. Phoenix Coffee Bar

– Rating: 4.5/5 (143 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 3000 Bridge Ave Ste A Cleveland, OH 44113

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes

#7. Restore Cold Pressed

– Rating: 4.5/5 (161 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1001 Huron Rd E Cleveland, OH 44115

– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies, Cafes

#6. Leavened

– Rating: 4.5/5 (58 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 1633 Auburn Ave Ste 1 Cleveland, OH 44113

– Categories: Bakeries, Cafes

#5. Unbar Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (28 reviews)

– Adress: 12635 Larchmere Blvd Cleveland, OH 44120

– Categories: Cafes

#4. Cafe Phix – MidTown

– Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)

– Adress: 6815 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44103

– Categories: Cafes, Coffee & Tea

#3. Gyro Guys

– Rating: 4.5/5 (82 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 4348 Pearl Rd Cleveland, OH 44109

– Categories: Cafes, Sandwiches, Greek

#2. Edwins Bakery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (21 reviews)

– Adress: 13106 Buckeye Rd Cleveland, OH 44120

– Categories: Cafes, Bakeries

#1. Kafela

– Rating: 5.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Adress: 6710 Saint Clair Ave Cleveland, OH 44103

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Hookah Bars

